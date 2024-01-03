Guwahati: In another attempt to enter India illegally, two Bangladesh nationals were apprehended for illegally entering India through the international border at Sabroom in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Out of the two caught, one is a minor. Jewel Dhar (27) and a 13-year-old boy, hail from Chittagong in Bangladesh and were caught from Baishnabpur Tillabari.

“One has been sent to judicial custody and the minor to a juvenile home,” said a senior police officer.

It is further reported that the police recovered two SIM cards, one issued in India and the other in Bangladesh from the duo.

The Border Security Force arrested 744 people for illegally crossing the international border in the state last year —112 Rohingya people, 337 Bangladesh nationals and 295 Indians — in different operations.