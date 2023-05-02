Agartala: Around eight industrialists have signed MoUs worth Rs 312.38 crores with the state government in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha at the State Level Investment Round Table (I&C) meeting held at Pragya Bhavan.

The meeting was attended by 141 investors, out of which eight investors signed the MoUs.

During the meeting, CM Saha announced that the state government will provide State Capital Investment Subsidy, Industrial Promotion Subsidy, power subsidy, employment cost subsidy and state transport subsidy, among others, to the investors.

Also Read: Legalising same-sex marriage undermines Indian cultural roots: Tripura VHP to SC

He also highlighted the importance of connectivity for the development of the state and mentioned that Tripura has seven national highways and more highways are under construction.

He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the state with the HIRA model and stated that the Maitri Setu in Sabroom will be opened soon, which will make Tripura the gateway of Southeast Asia.

Also Read: Assam: Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha arrested for “extortion”

He assured the investors of all the necessary facilities and support from the state government.

“I am very happy that eight industrialists have come here and already signed MoU with the government of Tripura with an amount of Rs 312.38 crores. When I heard that they are coming here to sign the MoU, I was very much eager to see and was very happy,” said CM Saha.

He urged the investors to take advantage of the state’s infrastructure and said that Tripura has a bright future for investment.