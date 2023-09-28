Agartala: A 37-year-old woman poisoned her two young sons before ending her own life on Wednesday night in Kamala Bagan village, located in the Khowai district of Tripura.

The incident came to light when the father of the children, Manu Munda, returned home from watching TV at a neighbor’s house and found his 10-year-old son, Parimal, foaming at the mouth and convulsing. His 12-year-old son, Monesh, soon began to show similar symptoms.

Manu rushed his sons and wife, Pramila, to the Behalabari Primary Health Center, but Pramila and Parimal died shortly after. Monesh was rushed to the Khowai District Hospital and then to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala, but he succumbed to the poison on Thursday morning.

Police are investigating the motive for the killings, but Manu has told them that his elder son, Monesh, told him that their mother had given them a poisonous concoction in their water before taking it herself.

This tragic incident has left the community shaken and has raised concerns about the mental health of mothers and the pressures they face.