Agartala: A tragic road accident in the Kalishasan tea estate area of Kailashahar, Unakoti district of Tripura, escalated into mob violence, leading to the lynching of a car driver and the burning of his vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, a speeding Maruti Alto ran over a tea garden worker, later identified as Logen Urang, causing him serious injuries, including a fractured leg.

The car then veered off the road and landed in a concrete roadside drain. In the immediate aftermath, the three occupants of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene, seeking refuge within the nearby tea estate.

Outraged residents quickly launched a search operation and managed to trace the driver, identified as Pradip Das, within the tea garden. In a brutal act of mob justice, Das was severely beaten and succumbed to his injuries at the spot. His body was later recovered nearly a kilometre from the crash site.

Further intensifying the violence, the agitated mob set the crashed vehicle on fire. Firefighters from Kailashahar arrived promptly to extinguish the flames and evacuate the injured pedestrian, who was then admitted to the Unakoti District Hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving reports of the unrest, senior law enforcement officials including Unakoti District Superintendent of Police Sudhammvika R, Additional SP L Vanglima Darlong, SDPO Jayanta Karmakar, and OC Sukanta Sen Choudhury — reached the scene along with a substantial force of police and Tripura State Rifles personnel to bring the situation under control.

As police began the process of identifying the deceased and investigating the incident, another occupant of the vehicle, Nirmal Das, emerged from the surrounding tea estate and surrendered. He was taken to Kailashahar Police Station for questioning.

Nirmal, a resident of Pecharthal Bazar, revealed that three individuals were in the car at the time of the accident — Pradip Das, who was driving; Nirmal himself in the front passenger seat; and Dipan Debnath of Kumarghat in the rear seat.