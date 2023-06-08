ITANAGAR: A student of Sports Authority of India (Special Training Centre), Naharlagun, who suffered grievous injuries in an accident on Monday last, is battling for her life in a hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Jomin, who was referred to Dibrugarh on the same day of the accident in a serious condition, has been admitted to intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital, SAI STC in charge Inkamlak Newmai Zeliang has informed.

She is still unconscious.

Another girl Amak Sonam, who was also injured in the accident, is still under treatment at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

The accident took place when the scooter they were riding hit a parked truck in Naharlagun on Monday

The third girl, Heema Khoda has been released from the hospital after administering treatment.

The promising 16-year-old girl Jomin had won a karate gold medal in the All India Inter-SAI tournament, which was held in Imphal, Manipur in April this year.

Meanwhile, the elder brother of the girl Tajong Jomin has appealed to the state government to provide financial assistance for the treatment of his sister.

He stated that the hospital charges around Rs 23,000 per day. Well-wishers can assist the family by contributing through her elder brother’s account number (504610510000384, IFSC-BKID0005046)

The Arunachal Karate Do Association has taken an initiative through social media appealing to the well-wishers to contribute for treatment of the girl, who is battling for her life in the hospital.