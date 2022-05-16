Altogether eleven MLAs, on Monday, took oath as Tripura cabinet ministers.

Among the eleven newly sworn ministers – nine are from the BJP and two from IPFT.

Notably, ‘rebel’ IPFT leader Mevar Kumar Jamatia, who was a part of the previous Biplab Deb cabinet has been shown the door.

Tripura Governor SN Arya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new cabinet ministers.

The oath taking ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan in Tripura, where CM Manik Saha and former chief minister Biplab Deb and other dignitaries were also present.

Also read: NF Railway cancels 25 pairs of trains connecting Tripura, Mizoram and south Assam

The new Tripura cabinet comprises Jishnu Dev Varma, NC Debbarma (IPFT), Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Manoj Kanti Deb, Santana Chakma, Ram Prasad Paul, Bhagaban Das, Sushanta Chowdhury, Rampada Jamatia and Prem Kumar Reang (IPFT).

Manik Saha was sworn in as chief minister of Tripura on Sunday.

In a big development in Tripura politics, Biplab Deb resigned as chief minister on Saturday.