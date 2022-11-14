Agartala: Irani police have apprehended a minor boy for allegedly murdering a 13-year-old boy, whose body was found in the jungle in Kailashahar in North Tripura district, three days after he went missing

The 16-year-old accused allegedly strangulated the minor boy in the jungle, said a police official.

Police said the accused are the family’s neighbours of Khawrabil village under the Irani police station.

Police said the 13-year-old had disappeared moments after he left home on Friday afternoon and since then family members along with locals carrying out searches for the missing boy.

The victims’ elder brother also lodged a complaint with the Irani police station.

Locals said when he went out from home on Friday afternoon, the villagers saw two other minors from the same village with him.

“On Sunday afternoon, the villagers called the two minors and asked where the boy was. On being asked repeatedly, two minors informed the villages that they had seen his body in the nearby jungle. Based on their information, the villager reached the jungle and spotted the body of the boy,” said a police official.

On receiving information, a team of police reached the spot and rescued the two minors from the mob, who assaulted the duo, and took them to the Irani police station.

During police interrogation, one minor confessed that he strangulated the minor boy in the jungle.

Police registered a case (88/22) under section 302/201 of the IPC at Irani Police Station and arrested the minor boy.