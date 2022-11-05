Agartala: Tripura Police arrested eight suspected Rohingya migrants including three women and three minors from Agartala rail station on Monday, police said.

Officials said they were detained by a team of police from Agartala Railway station while they waiting for a train to travel to New Delhi.

Police said they entered Tripura without valid documents after fleeing from a refugee camp at Cox Bazaar in Bangladesh.

They had crossed over India-Bangladesh with the help of an agent who had promised them to work in the national capital.

They did not have valid passports but they possessed United Nations High Commissioner Refugee cards which describe them as forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals and persons of concern to UNHCR.

A case under the Passport Act has been registered against them and produced before the court, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

On Friday, seven Rohingya immigrants including three women were nabbed by Tripura police from the Bet Bagan area under the Ambassa police station on Assam-Agartala National Highway for illegally entering the country.