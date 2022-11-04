AGARTALA: At least seven illegal Rohingya immigrants were held by the police in Tripura.

According to the reports, the apprehended illegal Rohingya immigrants had entered into India through the Shunamura border in Tripura from Bangladesh.

They were held by the Tripura police at a check gate along the Agartala-Assam highway.

The arrested illegal Rohingya immigrants also include three women.

The arrested illegal Rohingya immigrants have been identified as: Md Ekbal Hussain (60), Abdul Gafur (30), Azim Ullah (22), Md Jahangir Alam (20), Jannat Ara (21), Sadiya Begam (19) and Dilbahar Begam (45).

They were planning to travel to Bangalore with fake Indian documents.