AGARTALA: Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath once again found himself entangled in a conspiracy as he compared former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb with divine personalities like Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and legendary poet and author Rabindranath Tagore.

Nath made his statement during an interaction programme at Kamalpur on Friday.

According to media reports, Nath said, “There are very few people in the world who take birth on this earth’s surface to lead people towards a new dawn. This country has seen people like Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi. Similarly, here in Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb took birth to lead Tripura towards a new era.”

Also Read: Assam government closes Chief Minister’s Sishu Seva Scheme

The statement drew massive applause in the auditorium where he was delivering his speech but it took the social media platforms by storm.

Netizens passed satirical comments sharing his video and opposition parties were quick to respond.

Former MLA and senior Congress leader Asish Saha said, “The education minister seems to be living in the heaven of illiterates. The decorum of his post has been tarnished by this statement.”

Also Read: Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb escapes chopper mishap

TMC supremo Subal Bhowmik also condemned the statement and alleged that when the state was suffering from multipronged problems, the former CM and his close cronie Education Minister Ratan Lala Natn were touring in choppers to enjoy the aerial view.