AGARTALA: Timely and wise decision of a pilot on Saturday saved Former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb from a chopper mishap at MBB Airport Agartala.

The helicopter that was supposed to ferry Deb from Agartala to Kailashahar reported some unprecedented technical faults when Deb was onboard.

Sensing trouble, the pilot cancelled the take-off and suggested Deb wait in the airport lobby.

But, the technical snags could not be fixed even after hours of waiting. Consequently, Deb postponed his trip to Kailashahar.

Allegations of negligence had also been labelled against the authorities.

Airport sources informed this reporter that a probe into the issue might be ordered soon.