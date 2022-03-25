AGARTALA: Leader of the opposition in Tripura Manik Sarkar lashed out at the state government for a dramatic increase in market borrowings.

Sarkar felt that the way borrowings had increased it would be an extra burden on the government exchequer.

“When the Left Front government handed over the charge to the present government the amount of market borrowing was Rs 3400 crore and now it had mounted up to Rs 10,500 crore. It shows how the borrowings have increased dramatically and indications are clear that the burden of debts will gradually empty the government exchequer,” the former Tripura CM said.

Sarkar also termed the state budget for the financial year 2022-23 against “the interest of the people of Tripura”.

He said that the budget does not serve its purpose and people from all walks of life are left barehanded.

“The fifth budget of the incumbent government has been passed today through open vote. We thought learning from the past experience, this time the government will bring some positive changes and the general people will be benefited. But after the budget was tabled, all the hopes and aspirations end up in futility,” claimed Manik Sarkar.

The government employees, he said, are deprived of Dearness Allowances.

“The government has failed to protect the interest of people who are working tirelessly for it,” Sarkar pointed out.

Citing some left out points in the budget, Sarkar said: “People from underprivileged sections who depend on daily wages have no space in the budget. The previous Left government launched the TUEP scheme taking cue from MGNREGA which played a key role in ensuring flow of money into the hands of masses. It helped the rural and urban economy to thrive but unfortunately this year’s budget does not show any direction in this regard.”

On employment generation, Sarkar said, “the ruling party made tall claims but after the formation of the government not a single promise was kept. The Budget does not reflect the government’s initiatives towards employment generation. Today’s youth need a job in the government sector but we don’t see any visible efforts”.