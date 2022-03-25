AGARTALA: District courts of Khowai and Belonia in Tripura on Thursday convicted two accused persons in heinous rape cases and subsequently pronounced imprisonment under several sections of POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code.

In the first judgement, Belonia district and session court found 29-years-old Arjun Debnath guilty of raping his minor niece.

He had been sentenced to a 20-year jail term along with Rs 15,000 penalty.

The incident came into light on June 12, 2021 when the victim girl was taken to hospital after a brief period of illness.

The on-duty doctors found that she was three months pregnant.

Shocked to know about the medical condition of the girl, the parents of the victim minor girl lodged an FIR against the accused at Baikhora police station.

After investigation, a charge-sheet was submitted at the court by the police based upon which the accused was convicted.

After examining all the evidence and witnesses the court found the accused guilty under section 376 (3) of IPC and section 6 of POCSO act.

In the second judgement, the Khowai district court sent a youth to a 10-year rigorous imprisonment along with a penalty of Rs 50,000.

The accused Jitendra Goala abducted a minor girl from Khowai-Kamalpur highway and raped her.

The victim girl was waiting for a transport to reach her maternal uncle’s house.

The convict taking advantage of the situation gave lift to the girl and instead of dropping her at her maternal uncle’s residence, he took her to Guwahati.

The family members of the victim lodged an FIR with the Khowai police station on March 01 last year.

Based on the complaints, the convict was arrested.

The Court after examining statements of altogether 13 witnesses, found the accused guilty under sections 366, 376 (2) (N) of IPC and section 4 of POCSO act.

The convict was also penalized with a cash penalty of Rs 55,000.