AGARTALA: The leader of the opposition in Tripura, Manik Sarkar on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Sarkar claimed that Chief Minister Saha won the by-elections banking on large-scale rigging and proxy voting in his constituency.

Sarkar also expressed his sharp resentment over the “utter lawlessness” prevailing in the state soon after the results of the by-elections were declared.

“In the first place, voters had been heckled and intimidated midway to polling stations. And, after polls, the voters are being tormented by the ruling party supporters. It seems like a double blow,” he said.

On being asked whether CPI (M) would register any complaints with the state government, Sarkar took a jibe at Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and said, “The Chief Minister himself validated his post in support of false voting”.

A number of CPI (M) supporters were attacked allegedly by BJP-backed miscreants as the BJP’s show of strength on the occasion of poll victory turned out to be a terrifying night for opposition party supporters.

Speaking on the issue, CPI (M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said, “The BJP is tactically driving the youth towards the destruction. Brainwashed to believe in BJP’s radical political views that do not keep faith in the Indian constitution, youth are choosing the path of violence. This should be stopped immediately”.

The CPI (M) workers also staged a road blockade at Shyamali Bazar in Agartala as three shops were set ablaze by alleged BJP supporters following the announcement of by-poll results.