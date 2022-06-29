AGARTALA: Chief Minister Manik Saha did not take oath as a member of the Tripura legislative assembly even though he has been elected with a thumping mandate because of technical issues.

Saha who also holds the post of the state’s lone Rajya Sabha member has to resign from the post to get sworn in, Speaker Tripura Legislative Assembly Ratan Chakraborty said after administering oath to the three new MLAs who emerged victorious in the by-elections.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, and two BJP MLAs Swapna Paul Das and Malina Debnath took the oath of office and secrecy on Tuesday through a simple function at the state assembly.

Chakraborty said, after getting elected as an MLA, the Chief Minister has got a window of 14 days to take the oath. Since he is holding the post of member of the country’s upper house, he has to let go of one of them. “We are waiting for his decision”, said Chakraborty. In all likelihood, Dr Saha will resign from the post of Rajya Sabha member within the next few days. As per norms, he had to tender his resignation physically.

Sources said the oath-taking ceremony will be done next week.

Meanwhile, CPIM legislators have boycotted the oath-taking ceremony, blaming the ruling party for using unfair means to win the elections.

CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said, “BJP used all its machinery to turn the polls into a farcical exercise and hence the Left legislators have registered their protest by boycotting the oath-taking”.