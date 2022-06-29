AGARTALA: A-20-years old girl was, purportedly, abducted from her locality and raped by four persons in Tripura’s Gomati.

She was later rescued by the police but none of the accused could be arrested so far.

Also Read: Assam floods: 24.92 lakh people still affected, five new deaths reported

Sources said the victim girl was kidnapped by prime accused Jahangir Hossain and three of his friends on Monday from her locality.

She was taken to the residence of the accused located at Hadra village of Kakraban under Gomati district.

She said, “Four persons raped her multiple times on Monday night”.

Also Read: Assam: AASU demands permanent posting of teachers at BVFCL higher secondary school

With the help of a social organisation called Hindi Jagaran Mancha police rescued the girl.

An FIR has been filed against the accused persons at Melaghar police station but so far, no arrests were made.