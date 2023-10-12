Agartala: The local court has sentenced a man to life in prison for killing his wife in Tripura‘s Unakoti district.

The accused, Rakel Munda, 40, murdered his wife, Moni Munda, 35, with a wooden plank over domestic issues on June 19, 2022.

The Investigating Officer, SI Mrinal Paul of Kailashahar Police Station, thoroughly investigated the case and submitted a charge sheet, which subsequently ended in conviction.

The District & Session Judge, Unakoti, Kailashahar, convicted and sentenced Munda to life in prison under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder.

This case is a reminder that violence against women is a serious crime and will not be tolerated. It is also a reminder of the importance of thorough investigations and prosecution in such cases.