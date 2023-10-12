Dimapur: The District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit (DAPCU) Kohima reported that 96.27% HIV+ve transmission in Kohima district is through sexual route.

The HIV+ve prevalence scenario in the district was disclosed by district programme officer, DAPCU, Sentimongla Tzudir at the Kohima District TB Forum-DAPCU- elimination of vertical transmission of HIV AIDS and syphilis (EVTHS) meeting at Kohima DC’s conference hall on Wednesday.

Tzudir said a total of 8769 general clients and 2144 antenatal care (ANC) clients were tested in various stand alone integrated counselling and testing centres (ICTCs) in Kohima and Tseminyu and one mobile ICTC in Kohima.

Out of 8769 general clients, 214 clients tested HIV+ve, including 119 males and 95 females. Of them, 164 are from Kohima district.

Out of the 2144 ANC clients, 27 clients tested HIV+ve, all from Kohima district.

Of the 241 clients who tested HIV+ve (both general category and ANC), 43.57% are in the age group of 25-34 years, 28.63% in the age group of 35-49 years, 19.5% in the age group of 15-24 years, 4.98% are 50 years old and 3.32% in the age group of 1-14 years with 96.27% of transmission through sexual route, the data said.

Speaking at the meeting, Kohima deputy commissioner and chairperson of District TB Forum Shanavas C termed the 96.27% HIV+ve transmission through sexual route in the district, as per the DAPCU data, as alarming.

Shanavas said the rate of HIV+ve infection starting from the age group from 15 years was a matter of concern. He asked all the departments concerned to work in close coordination, do the groundwork and create more awareness for better results in the fight against the infection in the coming years.

Assuring to extend all support from the district administration level, the DC urged the departments to put in more effort in their line-up activities towards achieving the goal.

On the Integrated STI, HIV, TB, Hepatitis campaign, Tzudir said the month-long ISHTH campaign was launched at Kohima district jail on July 20. During the campaign, altogether 93 clients underwent general health check up and screening for HIV and Syphilis, TB and Hepatitis B.

Highlighting TB activities, Dr Chibenthung Kithan, district tuberculosis officer, said out of the 1353 clients tested for TB, 403 tested positive. Out of them, 363 were undergoing the treatment.

On Nikshay Mitra (donor), Kithan said a total of 39 donors agreed to support 114 patients. He said there was a requirement for more donors from organisations, churches and individuals to support the TB clients.