Agartala: A 40-year-old man was sentenced to death by a court in Tripura’s Khowai district for the murder of five people that included his daughters, elder brother, a police officer as well a passerby.

The person identified as Pradip Debroy was initially thought to be mentally ill.

However, after him being examined by doctors, they found him to be mentally fit.

He had committed the crime last year on November 26 and following the investigation and trial, the court found him guilty. He was sentenced to death on Wednesday.

Also Read: Assam: Xavier Institute hosts media conclave on brand promotion

The man is a daily wager and a resident of the Uttar Ramchandraghat.

He was found guilty of killing his two daughters Aditi and Mandira, with an iron rod.

He then killed Amalesh Debroy, his brother for intervening.

Also Read: Assam: Two Bangladeshi nationals held for allegedly entering India illegally

After this, he went on the road attacking passersby which led to the death of Krishna Das who was severely injured.

Khowai Police Station officer-in-charge Satyajit Mallik reached the spot with a police team during this but the man who was on a killing spree attacked him (Mallik).

Mallik was severely injured in the attack and died at a hospital in Agartala.

The police somehow managed to arrest him and following an investigation, a chargesheet was filed.