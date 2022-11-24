Guwahati: Two suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Cachar district in Assam for allegedly entering India without valid documents.

The two accused were held at the Silchar Railway Station based on specific inputs.

As per reports, the two were identified as Khokan Fakir and Mijanur Rahman.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati Police announces Rs 2 lakh reward for info on Ranjit Bora’s killers

The two had entered India allegedly on October 17 with assistance from a cross-border nexus.

They were reportedly employed in Kerala and were heading to Kerala from Silchar.

Also Read: Assam: On 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, leaders extend wishes

They have been taken into custody and an enquiry has begun.

The police are also trying to trace how they were sent into India from the border.