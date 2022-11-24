Guwahati: Xavier Institute of Management (XIM) Bhubaneswar recently hosted the Annual Media Conclave: Communiqué 22, on the theme “Brand Warfare-What Sets You Apart.”

Speaking at the event, Nishita Baliarsingh, Co-founder & CEO of Nexus Power, talked about different factors that differentiate her brand from the rest, said a statement.

“You don’t have to degrade the other brand continuously if you are a competitor, but you should congratulate them on their success while strategically mentioning your brand,” she said.

Rathnam Patrick Joseph Santiago, Head of Content Production & Programming, Naaptol Online Shopping Pvt. Ltd shared his insights on choosing the right target audience and delivering to them.

“As future leaders of the industry, you must sell to the customer on their terms, without any bias to your strategy,” Joseph Santiago said.

Sourabh Khandelwal, CEO & Founder of Trag Sales4you, spoke about the working of marketing and branding, and how, in this era, things are changing.

“People don’t buy the product; they buy the stories behind it. You have to create something authentic and streamline the story,” Khandelwal pointed out.

Varsha Biswal, CEO of Truptee Dairy, took the audience through her business model and spoke about bringing revolution through electronic media.

“Truptee is trying to bring revolution through electronic media, seminars, and referral groups so as to create a strong image of the product,” she added.

Puja Bedi, Category Head, WOW Skin Science, threw light on the fact that it is commendable how brands have something new to offer.

Emphasizing how new-age companies are innovative, he added, “The use of social media is now an irreplaceable marketing tool. Many companies are trying to figure out their D2C marketing Strategy for the same.”

A panel discussion was also held which was moderated by Anirban Mohanty, Co-founder, DriEv.

“Having a call to action for a brand and the need to put it into context is very important,” Mohanty said.