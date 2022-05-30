35-year-old Rajkumar Bauri has returned home in Tripura after spending four years in a Bangladesh jail.

Rajkumar Bauri hails from Simna area in Mohanpur sub-division of west district in Tripura.

Bauri was recently released from Feni jail in Bangladesh.

He was then deported to Tripura and handed over to the Indian authorities on Sunday.

Bauri was deported through the Belonia land customs station in south district of Tripura.

Rajkumar Bauri was imprisoned in a Bangladesh jail after crossed the international border in Tripura in an intoxicated condition.

After stepping into Indian Territory in Tripura, Bauri said: “I hail from Mohanpur. Four years back, I in an intoxicated condition boarded a bus and reached Sabroom. Later, I unknowingly crossed the international border and entered Bangladesh.”

He added: “Then a man came to me asked where I came from. I told him that I wanted to go home and ask him where I was. The man then took me along with him and gave me food and tea. Later he handed me over to police at Ramgarh in Bangladesh.”

“After over two hours of interrogation, the Bangladesh police produced me before the Khagracharri court and sent me to jail.”

Bauri further said: “I am very happy to return as now I can breathe the air of freedom. I will now go home and spend time with my wife and son.”