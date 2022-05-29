The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is mulling to transport fuel to Tripura via Bangladesh.

The IOC plans to transport fuel to Tripura via Bangladesh following disruption of rail network due to landslides in Assam.

Following disruption of rail link between Dima Hasao in Assam and Barak Valley, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura due to floods and landslides, the IOC moved its supplies by road via Meghalaya.

“After the Dima Hasao landslides, the only way to reach Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and southern Assam was the road connectivity via Meghalaya. This route is also landslide prone,” IOC executive director (Indian Oil-AOD) G Ramesh told news agency PTI.

“We are trying to revive that six-year-old network as an alternative route. Currently, we are talking to the Bangladesh government through the Centre,” Ramesh said.

He added: “We are hopeful that positive news will come soon.”