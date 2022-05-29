The Tripura unit of the CPI-M has written to election commission accusing chief minister Manik Saha of violating model code of conduct (MCC).

The model code of conduct (MCC) came into force in Tripura following announcement of bye-elections to four assembly seats in the state.

Tripura CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said that CM Manik Saha violated MCC by combining election campaigning and official engagements with district administrations of North Tripura and Dhalai.

The chief minister violated para (a) and (b) of rule 1 of section VII under the caption ‘party in power’ of the model code of conduct, where “combining official visit with electioneering works” by the ministers is prohibited, said Tripura CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chowdhury.

The Tripura CPI-M in its complaint to the election commission stated that “use of any type of government transport for the furtherance of the interest of the party in power is forbidden”.

Jitendra Chowdhury referred to Tripura chief minister Manik Saha’s recent visit to Jubarajnagar and Surma.

“The district magistrates and collectors of both North Tripura and Dhalai districts are now district election officers. Their meeting with the chief minister and other BJP leaders is a clear violation of the MCC, which needs to be taken seriously,” Chowdhury added.

The Tripura CPI-M further demanded the state chief electoral officer (CEO) to take necessary actions against the alleged violation of MCC by Tripura CM Manik Saha.