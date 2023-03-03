Agartala: The Left Front in Tripura has alleged that the political violence that the BJP had carried out since the declaration of the 2018 election results has continued the same since the declaration of the 2023 election results.

In a press statement, Left Front convener Narayan Kar said that the results of the Tripura Assembly elections were unexpected in terms of the number of seats won by the ruling BJP party.

“This result is inconsistent with the expression of the common people of Tripura in the face of the misrule of Tripura for the last five years. The results of the polls clearly show that 60 per cent of Tripura’s electorate has expressed their opinion against the BJP. It is a sign of distrust of the largest section of the people against the government. But due to the division of anti-BJP votes among various non-BJP political parties, the BJP has managed to win a majority of seats and is taking chances to form the government”, the statement reads.

Claiming that Left Front respects and appreciated the voters for voting for non-BJP candidates, the statement further reads that seeing the results going against BJP at various counting centres, the saffron party tried to disrupt the counting and declaration of results.

“Some non-BJP candidates also came under attack. As time progressed, these attacks spread beyond the enumeration centres to wider areas of the state leading to continuous physical attacks. They also prevented the victims from going to visit the hospital. They started organizing arson and looting of houses-shops-rubber plantations-farms etc. In many places BJP goons forced people to close shops and extorted money”, the left front leader alleged.

Kar in his statement alleged that this terror organized by the ruling party in the middle of the announcement of the election results is undesirable.

“There will be defeat and victory in the election. All parties concerned should accept it. This is the democratic process. But the political terror attacks that the BJP had carried out since the declaration of the 2018 election results have continued to carry out this gruesome terror since the declaration of the 2023 election results. Tripura Left Front strongly condemned this act of terror by the ruling party”, it reads.

The left front also appealed to the Government, Chief Minister, and ruling BJP party leadership to take a supportive role in stopping terrorism immediately and demanded to take effective initiatives to restore peaceful normalcy all over the state.

“We are also demanding strict legal action against miscreants involved in terrorism and administration should take immediate action to provide relief to the terror-affected and destitute families”, it reads.