AGARTALA: In a bid to ease the job of tourists seeking to visit Tripura, the state tourism development corporation has introduced an online booking system for tourism department-run accommodation facilities.

Tripura tourism minister Pranajit Singha Roy while launching the new web-based booking system said that initiatives have been undertaken to further simplify the process and mobile applications are being developed to ensure access to these facilities at fingertips.

While launching the web portal in presence of hoteliers and tour operators, Tripura tourism minister Pranajit Singha Roy said that the first online booking system was introduced in the year 2010 but after that no upgrade was made.

The new website is developed with state of the art technology and modern touch up.

Initially five tourist accommodations are registered in this website – tourism.tripura.gov.in.

All others accommodation will be introduced soon, the Tripura tourism minister informed.

The Tripura tourism minister also informed that the central government has released Rs 37 crore under PRASAD scheme for development of Matabari.

Rs 10 crore has already been released for installation of exhibits and renovation of Pushpabanta palace. A total of Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned in this regard, he said.

The Tripura tourism minister added, “After the Independence Day celebrations, a total of 16 log huts will be inaugurated. Several other tourism related projects will also be opened for tourists.”