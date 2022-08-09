AGARTALA: Senior Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman, on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP in the state.

Sudip Roy Barman said that the Congress party would bounce back and put an end to lawlessness that has allegedly been prevailing in the state.

Holding the BJP responsible for sponsoring violent attacks on the opposition party workers and leaders, Barman said, “Two senior citizens, who relinquished themselves from active politics long ago, were assaulted mercilessly by the a gang of goons late on Monday evening and they had been shifted to GBP hospital trauma care center for treatment.”

“The incident has once again pinpointed the deteriorating law and order situation in Tripura,” Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman said.

The incident took place at Majlishpur, the constituency of Tripura BJP minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

Barman said, “On Tuesday, we were supposed to organize a protest programme at Majlishpur but police did not give permission. They said that the BJP had already taken permission for a couple of events.”

“And, now attacks are being carried out on the opposition party workers. I want to tell everyone: we shall bounce back soon and the Congress will put an end to this situation of lawlessness,” the Tripura Congress leader said.