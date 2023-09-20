Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tripura University.
Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in the Departments of Commerce and Law.
Name of post : Guest Faculty
No. of posts : 2
Department wise vacancies :
- Commerce : 1
- Law : 1
Qualification : As per UGC Rules and Regulations
Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held on 25th September 2023 and 26th September 2023 at 2 PM in Lounge-2, Registrar’s Branch, Tripura University
How to apply : Candidates may attend the interviews with Curriculum Vitae (CV), original and self-attested photocopies of required documents
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here