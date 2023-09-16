Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Departments of Commerce and Law.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 2

Department wise vacancies :

Commerce : 1

Law : 1

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 25th & 26th September respectively at 2 PM in the Lounge -2, Registrar’s Branch, Tripura University.

How to apply : Candidates may attend the interviews with original documents, along with their Curriculum Vitae and self attested photocopies of required documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here