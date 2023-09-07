Tripura Jobs Tripura University

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant in ICSSR funded Joint Research Project-ICSSR (India)-NSTC (Taiwan) Bilateral Programme entitled “On the Variation of Numeral Bases and Numeral Classifiers in South-Central Tibeto-Burman (Kuki-Chin) Languages” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Khawlsonkim Suantak, Assistant Professor, Department of Linguistics and Tribal Languages.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Monthly emolument: Rs. 16,000/- p.m. (consolidated)

Also Read : 6 baby boy and baby girl names inspired by Lord Krishna’s flute

Essential Qualification: Post graduate in Linguistics with minimum 55% marks.

Desirable: Having knowledge of Kuki-Chin languages, MS word)

Also Read : India all set to awe G-20 delegates with the world’s tallest statue of Nataraja

Selection Procedure : A walk-in interview will be held at the Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University, Suryamaninagar, Tripura-799022 on 11.09.2023 (Monday) at 02.00 PM.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to bring the original certificates, self-attested copies of certificates and CV along with application on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in