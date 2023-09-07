Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant in ICSSR funded Joint Research Project-ICSSR (India)-NSTC (Taiwan) Bilateral Programme entitled “On the Variation of Numeral Bases and Numeral Classifiers in South-Central Tibeto-Burman (Kuki-Chin) Languages” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Khawlsonkim Suantak, Assistant Professor, Department of Linguistics and Tribal Languages.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Monthly emolument: Rs. 16,000/- p.m. (consolidated)

Essential Qualification: Post graduate in Linguistics with minimum 55% marks.

Desirable: Having knowledge of Kuki-Chin languages, MS word)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in interview will be held at the Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University, Suryamaninagar, Tripura-799022 on 11.09.2023 (Monday) at 02.00 PM.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to bring the original certificates, self-attested copies of certificates and CV along with application on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here