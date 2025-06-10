Tripura Jobs NIT Agartala Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Centre In-Charge – TEXMiN-NIT Agartala Mining CPS Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Name of post : Centre In-Charge – TEXMiN-NIT Agartala Mining CPS Centre of Excellence (CoE)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications :

1. First Class Bachelor’s degree in Mining, Mechanical, Electronics, Computer Science, or allied engineering branches from a reputed institute with minimum 3 years of relevant experience.

OR

2. First Class Master’s degree in Engineering/Technology/Innovation Management or equivalent with minimum 2 years of relevant experience.

Essential Experience :

1. Proven record of leading interdisciplinary projects, industrial partnerships, and entrepreneurial initiatives.

AND/OR

2. Experience in research coordination, innovation program management, incubation/start-up support, or project execution.

AND/OR

3. Exposure to mining technologies or Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) like IoT, AI/ML, robotics, automation, etc., is desirable.

AND/OR

4. Understanding of IP management, technology transfer, and stakeholder engagement.

Desirable Profile :

1. Leadership skills with strategic planning capabilities.

2. Strong communication, team-building abilities, stakeholder engagement, and organizational development skills.

3. Proven experience in managing interdisciplinary technology programs and academic-industry collaboration.

Maximum Age limit : 40 years

Salary : Rs. 45,000 per month (consolidated)

How to apply :

Candidates may send a copy of their updated CV along with enclosing copies of the relevant supporting documents regarding age, essential qualification, experience, desirable profile etc.

through email to [email protected] within 15th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here