Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Microbial assessment for developing inoculums for artificially infecting agarwood tree for sustainable agar cultivation in Tripura and north-east region” in the Department of Chemical Engineering. Presently the Institute offers eight UG courses and PG courses in several fields along with Post Doctoral Fellowships. This Institute is autonomous under NIT being act passed by the parliament.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments :

INR 15,500/- Year 1&2 and INR 17,500/- Year 3 onwards (for candidate without NET/GATE qualification or equivalent)

INR 31,000/- Year 1&2 and 1NR 35,000/- Year 3 onwards (for candidate with NET/GATE qualification or equivalent)

Essential Qualification :

First Class Master Degree in Life Science/ Biotechnology/ Microbiology/ Botany/Biochemistry or any other allied subjects with hands-on skill/knowledge of Microbial isolation and characterization and Molecular Biology/ Biotechnological Techniques.

Also Read : Namita Thapar narrates how a domestic worker’s daughter turned into an accomplished businesswoman and job creator

Desirable Qualification :

1. Candidates with experience in skill/knowledge related to plant biotechnology/culture will he preferred.

2. Preference will be given to applicants with publication in Scopus/SCI indexed journal in the related field.

3. Preference will be given to applicants with experience in the related field.

4. Candidate with NET/GATE/Equivalent qualification will be preferred.

5. Willing for field visit and travelling if needed.

Also Read : 10 lesser known facts about Anisha Padukone

How to apply :

Candidates may send scanned copies of their applications and relevant documents as a single PDF to Dr. Srimanta Ray, Department of Chemical Engineering, NIT Agartala, Tripura, India through email at srimanta.chemical@nita.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 10th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





