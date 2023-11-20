Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NFSU Tripura.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor on contractual basis. National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), formerly Gujarat Forensic Science University (GFSU), is a government international university in the capital of Gujarat, Gandhinagar, and an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India as recognised by an act of the Indian Parliament

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Contractual)

No. of posts : 5

Department wise vacancies :

Department of Forensic Sciences : 4

Department of Cyber Security & Digital Forensics : 1

Qualification :

PhD in relevant disciplines with first class at the preceding degree or equivalent in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout.

The candidate who has given the viva voce for award of PhD may also apply

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of all certificates to the Campus Director, NFSU Tripura, Radhanagar, Agartala, West Tripura-799001

Last date for receiving applications is 4th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here