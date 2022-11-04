Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tripura Police.

Tripura Police is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Special Executives.

Name of post : Special Executive

Salary : Rs. 11,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

a) He / She shall be a permanent resident of Tripura

b) Minimum and maximum age limit of the applicant should be 21-45 years with special relaxation for SC / ST candidates up to 50 years (as on 1st January of the year of application)

c) Minimum educational qualification : Passed Class X standard from any recognized Board / Council

d) Should be physically in good health and mentally fit

e) Should not have criminal record against him / her in any police station or having no adverse report regarding antecedent

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to Officer-in-charge of the police station under whom the applicant is an ordinary local resident. Last date for submission of applications is 13th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here