Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.
Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant and Field Investigator.
Name of post : Field Investigator
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Archeological Exploration in Arunachal Pradesh
Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month
Qualification : Post graduate in Anthropology, Sociology or other allied disciplines with experience of field work in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh
Also read : Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for 33 vacancies in North Eastern Police Academy
Name of post : Research Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Documentation and Dissemination of Folktales in Arunachal Pradesh
Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month
Qualification : Post graduate in Tribal Studies, Linguistics, Anthropology, Sociology or other allied disciplines with experience of field work in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh
Also read : Manipur Jobs : Institute of Bioresources & Sustainable Development Recruitment 2022
Name of post : Artist
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Documentation and Dissemination of Folktales in Arunachal Pradesh
Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month
Qualification : Post graduate in Tribal Studies, Linguistics, Anthropology, Sociology or other allied disciplines with experience of field work in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 7th November 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University
Also read : SAIL Recruitment 2022 : Apply for 245 Management Trainee vacancies
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original documents, updated CV and self-attested copies of all relevant documents
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here