Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant and Field Investigator.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Archeological Exploration in Arunachal Pradesh

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : Post graduate in Anthropology, Sociology or other allied disciplines with experience of field work in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Documentation and Dissemination of Folktales in Arunachal Pradesh

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : Post graduate in Tribal Studies, Linguistics, Anthropology, Sociology or other allied disciplines with experience of field work in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh

Name of post : Artist

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Documentation and Dissemination of Folktales in Arunachal Pradesh

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Qualification : Post graduate in Tribal Studies, Linguistics, Anthropology, Sociology or other allied disciplines with experience of field work in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 7th November 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original documents, updated CV and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here