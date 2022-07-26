Agartala: The Tripura government has signed an MoU with the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), Shillong, for 21 projects including disaster management and resource mapping.



NESAC Director, SP Agarwal and Tripura’s Science, Technology and Environment secretary Pradip Kumar Chakravarty signed the MoU on Monday.



Chakravarty said of the 21 projects, the Centre has already approved 20 as part of the promotion and transfer of technology to develop capacity building as well as resource mapping.



The 20 approved projects include resource mapping of agriculture, horticulture, forest, land revenue and disaster management.



He said resource mapping holds the key to formulating proper planning and coordination and the concerned department will benefit once the resource mapping of a particular segment is done.



“We are in the process of preparing resource mapping of patta lands allocated under the Forest Dwellers’ Right Act. It will be beneficial to undertake any project be it agriculture or horticulture or anything else. Plans can be chalked out based on the availability of land and its present status,” said Chakraborty.



He said since Tripura is disaster-prone, early warnings of earthquakes, floods and landslides will be developed in the state in collaboration with NESAC.

“Early warning system is important to mitigate any disaster. We will work together with NESAC to develop an early warning system so that the state could predict any disaster well before it takes place,” he said.



Chakravarty further said the state space application centre will also be given more teeth to cater the future needs.