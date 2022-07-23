AGARTALA: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has signed gas selling agreements with GAIL India and Assam Gas Company Ltd (AGCL) to monetise natural gas from its upcoming gas well at Khubal under Panisagar of North Tripura.

Executive director of ONGC (Tripura Asset) – Tarun Malik, while addressing a gathering said that the Khubal gas well will be the 10th gas-producing field of ONGC in Tripura.

The Khubal gas field has been working in gas exploration activities since 1976.

According to the agreement, ONGC will supply 50,000 standard cubic meters per day (SCMD) of gas to GAIL and AGCL and a total of 0.1 million Standard Cubic Meters per day (MSCMD) gas will be supplied from ONGC’s Khubal gas collecting station.

Khubal station would have a capacity to process 0.44 MSCMD of gas.

The ONGC has been working on a mission mode to produce gas from its fields in Tripura that would incentivize local businesses and industries.

Highlighting the upcoming Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd (IGGL), a joint venture of IOCL, ONGC, OIL and NRL, Malik said the ministry of petroleum envisaged to implement Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for Northeast to accelerate the development of the region.

The pipe laying work of IGGL is progressing impressively across the region, which will be a game-changer for Northeast.

Under the vision, Khubal is expected to start producing gas from its wells in 2024 in line with the commissioning of the IGGL pipeline, Malik added.