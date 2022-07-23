AGARTALA: Akasa Air, a new Indian low-cost airline, will start flight operations along Agartala-Guwahati and Agartala-Bengaluru routes in August or first week of September.

“Akasa Airlines …planned to start flight connection from Agartala to Guwahati/Bengaluru sector,” informed the authorities at MBB airport at Agartala in Tripura.

It added: “The flight operations are likely to start from last week of Aug/1st week of Sept 22.”

Notably, a three-member team from Akasa Airlines also visited the Agartala airport in Tripura for feasibility studies.

Akasa Air, a brand of SNV Aviation Private Limited, is an Indian low-cost airline headquartered at Mumbai in Maharashtra.

It is backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

The airline acquired its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in July this year.

The CEO of Akasa Air, Vinay Dube, has stated that Akasa aims to have 18 aircraft by the end of 2022, and to add around 12-14 aircraft per year.

He also said Akasa Air will have around 72 aircraft by 5 years.

Dube stated that the airline will initially have services from metro cities to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, as well as operating flights to major cities across India as well.

On July 7, 2022, Akasa Air received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from DGCA after completing the required proving flights.

The airline is expected to launch commercial operations by the end of July prior to completing any final formalities.

On July 22, 2022, Akasa Air started Flight Booking on its website.