The Tripura government has announced a hike in daily wages of tea garden workers in the state.

The daily wages of tea garden workers in Tripura have been hiked by Rs 31, announced the state government on Tuesday evening.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb informed that the revised daily wages will come into effect from the month of April 2022.

Tripura CM Biplab Deb made the announcement while attending a meeting with representatives of tea garden workers at his official residence.

According to Tripura government, a total of 7000 tea garden workers’ families will be benefited from the decision.

As per the revised wage structures, the workers will be now eligible to get Rs 176 instead of Rs 136.

The decision to hike the daily wages of tea garden workers is part of the “Mukhya Mantri Cha Sramik Kalyan Prokolpo” scheme launched by union home minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Tripura.

“A sum of Rs 85 crore is earmarked for comprehensive development of the tea garden workers. The bottom-line of the project is improve the living standards of tea garden workers by extending basic facilities,” the Tripura CM said.

“The scheme aims at the holistic development of tea workers and their families. Under the project, the tea garden workers will be brought under the purview of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” Deb added.

He further said: “Antyodaya Cards shall be issued to the families, steps to increase enrolment of students in schools will also be taken.”

“Basic amenities like healthcare, roads, toilets, provision of purified drinking water, bringing them under health insurance scheme etc will be ensured for the beneficiaries of the scheme,” the Tripura chief minister said.

According to Deb, the tea gardens in Tripura that have been incurring loses would be leased out to co-operative societies for revival.