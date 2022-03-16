Biki Ali, the prime accused in the Guwahati gangrape case, has been killed in an incident of firing by the Assam police.

Biki Ali was shot by the personnel of Assam police when he allegedly tried to flee from custody.

The police claimed that Biki Ali was shot when he tried to flee from custody when he was taken to the crime scene late on Tuesday night for reconstruction of the crime.

According to reports, although Biki Ali was immediately shifted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), the doctors declared him brought dead.

Biki Ali reportedly sustained several bullet injuries in the police firing incident.

According to Guwahati police, two women police personnel also sustained injuries in the incident.

“A rape accused was killed in police firing while he had tried to flee from police custody and attacked police personnel in Guwahati on Tuesday night, the same day he was arrested. Two lady police personnel were also injured,” Guwahati Police informed.

Notably, Biki Ali was arrested by the police on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, four other accused in the case – Faijul Ali, Raja Ali, Poona Ali and Pinku Ali are still on the run.

A case was registered against the five accused at the All Women’s Police Station at Pan Bazaar in Guwahati city based on a complaint by the victim.

On February 16, the victim was first raped by Biki Ali, who was known to the victim minor girl.

One of Biki’s friends recorded the entire incident.

Later on February 19, Biki used the video to blackmail the victim and forced her to visit him to a hotel, where she was gangraped by the four other accused.