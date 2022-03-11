In a shocking incident, a minor girl from Guwahati city in Assam, was allegedly gangraped, filmed and then blackmailed.

Police in Assam’s Guwahati have identified as many as five accused, who are now on the run.

The victim – a 16-year-old school girl from Guwahati – was first raped by one of the accused, who filmed the entire incident and then blackmailed her.

The five accused have been identified as Faijul Ali, Biki Ali, Raja Ali, Poona Ali and Pinku Ali.

A case has been registered against the five accused at the All Women’s Police Station at Pan Bazaar in Guwahati city.

On February 16, the victim was first raped by Biki Ali, who was known to the victim minor girl.

One of Biki’s friends recorded the entire incident.

Later on February 19, Biki used the video to blackmail the victim and forced her to visit him to a hotel, where she was gangraped by the four other accused.