Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, hailed the performance of the BJP in four out of the five states where Assembly elections were held recently.

On Thursday, election results in all the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab were declared.

Except for Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrested power from the Congress, the BJP retained power in the other four states by securing massive victories.

“These big wins affirm the fact that people have faith in PM Modi and his policies,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “It is a record in itself that BJP achieved a huge majority in assembly elections.”

Further taking a dig at the Congress party, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that people no more have faith in the Congress.

“People have rejected the Congress party as an alternative to the BJP. By the end of 2026, Congress party will only be limited to districts,” the Assam CM further said.

Notably, Congress has dismal performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states, losing Punjab in the process.