Agartala: In a landmark ruling, the full bench of Tripura High Court, presided over by Chief Justice AK Singh, Justice T Amarnath Gaur, and Justice Arindam Lodh, upheld the dismissal of 10,323 teachers, a case that has been a subject of contention since 2014.

In a historic decision that marks a turning point in the legal battle, the High Court reaffirmed its earlier judgment, which had nullified the employment of these teachers on grounds of illegal recruitment.

The teachers had previously appealed to the Supreme Court, but the apex court supported the High Court’s verdict.

The petitioner, Pranab Deb, who sought an urgent dismissal of the case, was not only met with a dismissal of his petition but also fined Rs. 25,000 for what the court deemed a waste of its valuable time.

Advocate General Siddharth Shankar Dey represented the state’s interests in the courtroom, while Advocate Saha presented the case for the petitioner.

After thorough deliberation and hearing both sides, the full bench delivered its verdict, marking a significant milestone in the legal battle that has affected the lives of thousands of teachers.

The 10,323 teachers in question have faced uncertainty since the initial High Court judgment in 2014.

The ruling had a profound impact on their livelihoods, leaving them in a state of limbo.

With the High Court’s recent decision, the fate of these teachers remains unchanged, as their fight for reinstatement faces another setback.