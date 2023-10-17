Agartala: The Tripura High Court has directed the state government to take immediate action to protect two families facing religious persecution after converting from Buddhism to Christianity in West Adnancherra village in Unakoti district.

Senior advocate Samrat Kar Bhowmik, representing the victims, told reporters that in November 2022, Purnamoy Chakma and Tarun Chakma, along with their families, willingly chose to embrace the Christian faith.

However, following their conversion, they became targets of the Chakma headman and the entire Chakma community, who, adhering to customary law, ostracized them from society. This has resulted in severe religious persecution.

Purnamoy Chakma, a day laborer, has been barred from working in any fields, depriving him of his livelihood.

Additionally, the other individual, who works as an auto driver, has been subjected to a punitive fine of Rs 40,000 if anyone is found riding in his vehicle. Furthermore, the village has been notified not to attend any events at their houses.

The aggrieved indigenous families filed two writ petitions before the High Court of Tripura. During the proceedings before Justice Arindam Lodh, he expressed astonishment and deep concern over the religious persecution still occurring in 2023.

Justice Lodh promptly issued a stringent order, commanding an immediate cessation of such religious persecution.

The court also directed the Tripura government to take necessary action, and notices were issued to the Chakma headman and others engaged in these unlawful activities, instructing them to desist.

The Police were also directed to apprehend and present them before the court if deemed necessary.

Advocate General Siddhartha Sankar Dey, representing the Tripura government, assured the court of full cooperation from the state machinery in this matter.

The next hearing for the case has been scheduled after the conclusion of the Durga Puja vacation.