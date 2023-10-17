Agartala: A local court in Tripura’s Dhalai district has convicted a 30-year-old man for raping his minor daughter and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Tripura Police on Tuesday in a statement said that Special Judge, Dhalai Judicial Disrict, Kamalpur on Tuesday convicted Rajkumar Bhar for raping his 4-year-old daughter in the night of January 22 of 2019.

He committed the crime at his house at Rachi Para under Kamalpur Police Station in Dhalai district in Tripura.

The Investigating Officer SI Jakir Hossain of Kamalpur Police station now posted in Taidu Police Station thoroughly investigated the case and submitted a charge sheet which subsequently ended in conviction.

“Ld. Special Judge, Dhalai Judicial District, Kamalpur has convicted and sentence Rajkumar Bhar (30) of Mayachari, Rachi Para under Kmalpur Police Station in connection with the case arising out Kamalpur police station sentenced to suffer Rigorous Imprisonment for 20(twenty) years for the commission of offence punishable U/S 6 of POCSO Act”, the order reads.