Agartala: A statue of the Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur will be installed near ‘Kaman Chowmuhani’ in Agartala to pay due respect to the kin, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

Saha was speaking at a programme marking 1the 44th birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore on Friday night.

“I have already spoken to my cabinet colleagues including Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma, who hails from the royal family on the issue. The government will surely install a statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram to pay him due respect,” Chief Minister Saha said.

Maharaja Bir Bikram, who died at the age of only 39 years, had set up MBB College, Airport and many institutions like a bank and treasury.

Terming the Maharaja as a visionary king, Saha said Bir Bikram wanted to establish one university and medical college in the state for higher education.

“However, he could not materialize his dream as he died at a very young age but his works are still visible and laudable. We must recognize his good works and pay respect to the royal family,” said the chief minister.

Saha also lauded the Maharaja for his respect for the decentralization of power.

“He used to regularly interact with tribal samajpatis (headman) to know their views on how to rule the state in the best possible way”, he said.