AGARTALA: In a bid to make Tripura a world class destination for the tourists of the state and abroad, the government has undertaken a multifaceted programme with the support of the Central Government.

This was informed by state Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday.

Briefing the progress and achievements of the state Tourism Department, the minister said that at a time when the footfalls of the tourists of the state and abroad are increasing here in the state, development of at least 11 tourist destination at Agartala, Sepahijala, Melaghar, Udaipur, Amarpur, Mandirghat, Tirthamukh, Narikelkunj, Dumbur, Ambasa, and Baramura under the Swadesh Darshan project of the Central Government is in the verge of completion.

“For this, the Ministry of Tourism of the Central Government has sanctioned Rs 82,84,74,000 for Swadesh Darshan-1 project.

Also read: Tripura: Agartala-Kolkata rail connectivity via Bangladesh to be launched in September

“Of this, Rs 73,74,57,000 have been spent so far and 97 per cent of the work is already completed.

“Besides, the Ministry has sanctioned Rs 50.38 crore for the second phase of Swadesh Darshan project and under this project work has been started to make some tourist places more attractive,” he told the media.

He said, “To make Tripurasundari temple a spiritual tourist center and make it more attractive to foreign tourists, the Ministry of Tourism of the Union Government has sanctioned Rs 37.80 crore under the ‘Prasad’ scheme.”

He further informed that as many as 49 log huts are being constructed, helipads are being set up, ropeways are being installed at Matabari and Chabimura in the Gomati district and adventure sports facilities have been introduced in many tourist spots.

Also read: Tripura mulls job reservation for sportspersons