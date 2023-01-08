AGARTALA: The Tripura government is mulling job reservations, at all levels, in the state for players, who are participating in the national meet.

This was stated by Tripura sports and youth affairs minister – Sushanta Chowdhury.

He said that the Tripura government has prioritized infrastructural development to improve the quality of sports in the state.

“By improving the quality of sports infrastructure we can spot the true athletes,” said Tripura minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

The Tripura minister made this statement while inaugurating the synthetic turf football field at BKI ground in Belonia sub-division under South district.

The Tripura minister said that a total of four synthetic turf football fields have been constructed in the state for the development of football.

He said that the Tripura government aims at developing football infrastructure across the state by building one football field in each subdivision.

“The aim of the department is to bring the players from villages to state, national and international level. Infrastructural development work is underway in the state sports sector at a cost of Rs 70 crore which will help develop the players,” the Tripura minister said.

He also said that sports have been given special importance in the new education policy.

“To encourage and motivate the children of the state in sports, the Tripura government is thinking of reservation in all levels of jobs in the state for the players who are participating in the national meet,” the minister said.