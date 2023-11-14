Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday informed that Khilpara of Gomati district has been allocated Rs 1.86 crore for the implementation of this project.

He said that the state government has initiated the computerization of all 268 LAMPs and PACs in the state.

He emphasized that ‘Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ will only be achievable when the economy of rural areas prospers.

The CM said, “Cooperative societies play a significant role in ensuring progress. The rural economy will prosper only through the cooperative movement. More awareness should be raised among the people to propel the cooperative sector forward.”

Also Read Exclusive: Assam police launches investigation into death threat served to minister Atul Bora

He added, “Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat will be possible only on the day when the economy of the rural areas will prosper.”

Also Read: Assam: Police constable arrested while taking bribe in hotel in Darrang

“Several ideas have been put in place to take the cooperative sector forward. These include making India free from poverty, keeping the country free from corruption, getting rid of extremism, and establishing good governance through the proper use of new technologies. The central and state governments are directing the cooperative societies in that direction,” he said.

The Chief Minister also informed that the central government has decided to open the world’s largest grain storage in the country, and for this, 11 districts of the country have been identified.

Among them, Khilpara of Gomati district of the state has been allocated Rs 1.86 crore for the implementation of this project.