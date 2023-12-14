AGARTALA: In a heart-wrenching incident, a dead body of 17-year-old school student was recovered from her hostel room in Agartala, Tripura.

The dead girl has been identified as Shaari Jamatia.

Shaari Jamatia was found hanging in the dormitory of Ananga Mohini Janajati student residence in Supari Bagan area of Krishnanagar in Agartala, Tripura.

The body of the girl was recovered on December 13 night, causing a ripple of distress among the community.

The hostel superintendent, upon initial assessment, believes that Shaari took the drastic step of taking her life while fellow students were away for dinner.

It is suspected that the young student succumbed to mental depression, a claim that has sent shockwaves through the school community.

A team of officials from the Agartala women’s police station in Tripura rushed to the scene to investigate the incident.

The police recovered Shaari’s body and promptly transported it to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

The medical examination is expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Shaari’s untimely demise.